Shatrughan Sinha: We don't know what kind of relationship Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty shared

After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, there have been multiple debates and discussions on social media and news channels about what exactly unfolded on the night before it all happened. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence and it was declared as suicide.

The Supreme Court probed a CBI inquiry in the matter and the investigations have begun. And in these two months, various people from the film industry like Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Chopra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police. In an interview with India Today, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha spoke about Bhatt and Chakraborty.

The actor also talked about the CBI inquiry that has been ordered in this case. He said, "If we want to present these things, we should bring them to the CBI. We don't even know what kind of relationship they shared. Was he a father, godfather, or what was the relationship?I have never met this girl. What Mahesh Bhatt said and on what basis, I have no right to comment because I do not know the whole thing."

He also stated, "Sushant and these people are like our children, as in age factor. I have never even met this girl. I think I haven't met Mahesh Bhatt in last five years either. CBI must be presented with all these things."

On Wednesday, August 19, the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai. Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha: People Opposing Kangana Ranaut Are Jealous Of Her Success And Bravery

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news