Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello show us how to kiss

Mexico: After sparking dating rumours with a lingering kiss on stage recently, singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram with a graphic French kiss in full view of the whole world. "So, we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we are kissing and how it's looking weird like we are kissing fish," is how Mendes has responded as he uploaded the Instgram video.

Cabello said: "It really hurt our feelings." Just before kissing passionately in the Insta video, Mendes said: "We just wanna show you how we really kiss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onSep 11, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

The clip currently has 16,34,974 views on Instagram and is liked by 12,25,463 users.

Singer Charlie Puth wrote: "Hahaha." While singer Ryan Tedder wrote: Dude stop messing around and make her guacamole. Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes you have everything you need.

Also Singer Jake Miller asked them to "break the internet".

A user gave a "Twillight" reference on the comment section: "This is very similar to that first kiss between Bella and Edward."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever