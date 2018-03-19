Shawn Mendes cryptically teases new music?

Singer Shawn Mendes appears to be teasing new music after changing his social media display images to a grey box with a floral design

Singer Shawn Mendes appears to be teasing new music after changing his social media display images to a grey box with a floral design. The Canadian pop star has also added two blank coloured squares to his pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

It comes weeks after he tweeted saying he can't wait to get back to playing live with new songs. Before that, the 19-year-old shared a topless photograph of him on a wooden swing on a beach from his vacation on Instagram, while dropping a hint that his new album will be with fans "soon". He simply captioned the post: "Album soon come (sic)."

