Shawn Mendes' self-titled album out

Singer Shawn Mendes on Friday released his highly anticipated self-titled third album. "#ShawnMendesTheAlbum is out now, go listen and download," Mendes tweeted

Singer Shawn Mendes on Friday released his highly anticipated self-titled third album. "#ShawnMendesTheAlbum is out now, go listen and download," Mendes tweeted. The album, released via Island Records, follows his double platinum album "Illuminate" which included the number one hit song "There's nothing holdin' me back", and "Handwritten" which included the smash hit song "Stitches".

Both albums debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. In anticipation of the album, Mendes released the song "Nervous" on Wednesday. The track, co-written by Julia Michaels, follows previously released songs "In my blood", "Lost in Japan", "Youth" featuring Khalid, and "Where were you in the morning?"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever