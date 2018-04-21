Shawn Mendes undergoes therapy to cure anxiety

Singer Shawn Mendes says he is undergoing therapy sessions to stay on top of his mental health issues

Shawn Mendes. Pic/AFP

Singer Shawn Mendes says he is undergoing therapy sessions to stay on top of his mental health issues. The 19-year-old pop star says he started struggling when he closed himself off from people in his life, but realised he had to open up and ask for help, reports thesun.co.uk.

In the latest episode of "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast, Mendes said: "I spoke to a therapist a couple of times. Therapy is what works for you - climbing a mountain, listening to music and running on the treadmill, going to dinner with your friends - it's something that distracts you, that helps you heal and so it just depends on what you think therapy is.

"I made a conscious effort to be more connected to the people in my life. I found I was closing myself off from everybody, thinking that would help me battle it... then realising the only way I was going to battle it was completely opening up and letting people in." Mendes has written about his mental health struggles in the lyrics to his new songs "In my blood".

