Shawn Mendes wants to start acting soon

hollywood

Shawn Mendes

After making a name as a singer, Shawn Mendes is ready to make the jump to the big screen as an actor. "Shawn Mendes has to stop touring as much to start acting," Mendes told variety.com.

"Finding the right role is the right role. It's not about the type of film, or whatever, but yeah, I want to do it soon." The "In My Blood" singer has even received "a few scripts" and started taking acting lessons. "It's a few scripts, definitely, and a few incredible scripts, so maybe something is going to come soon," he said.

