Shayan Khan has an uncanny resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Shayan Khan is said to have a striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor



Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Shayan Khan, who will be seen in the Pakistani film "Na Band Na Baraati", is said to have a striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Even some Bollywood directors and producers have noticed Shayan from Pakistan and there are whispers that they might feature him in one of their upcoming movies, read a statement.

"Na Band Na Baraati" also features Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ali Kazmi, Qavi Khan, Atiqa Odho, Azra Mohyeddin, Nayab Khan, Mahmood Akhtar and Komal Farooqui. It is directed by Pakistani actor-director Mahmood Akhtar and produced by Zain Farooqui. The movie will release on Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever