Shazam! second trailer out: Get on a roller-coaster ride with this unlikely hero

The much-awaited second trailer of the superhero film Shazam! is out and it's so much more than we thought it would be

If you've been looking forward to DC Comics' superhero flick Shazam! like we have, then you must definitely watch this trailer that was just released. The 2.4 minutes clip shows exactly why Shazam! is going to be one of the most fun and exciting superhero films of 2019.

Shazam! narrates the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid who can turn into an adult superhero when he shouts the word 'SHAZAM!'. While Asher Angel will essay the boy's role, Zachary Levi has been roped in to play the adult superhero. Dr Thaddeus Sivana, the film's villain, will be played by Mark Strong.

The trailer shows a lanky Billy Batson turning into the mighty Shazam. Shazam, to be honest, is a clumsy superhero. He flies into windows, makes an ATM machine malfunction by manipulating electricity and bangs into people with his hyperspeed. But then finally, he comes into his own as a genuine superhero.

There's a sequence where Shazam saves a bus full of people and takes on his arch enemy, Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. Dr Sivana is an inventor and industrialist who himself was summoned by the wizard Shazam as a child, but was not chosen as his champion.

Zachary Levi himself took to Instagram to post a short clip from the trailer:

Shazam! looks like it could be a lot more fun owing to its humour element. Shazam is an unapologetically funny superhero, and that's someone we could root for. The film, directed by David F. Sandberg, will hit theatres on April 5, 2019.

