She, all her friends have blocked me!

My ex-girlfriend and I broke up after being together for three years. By the end, we weren't even on speaking terms. Since then, she has blocked me everywhere and made it impossible for me to contact her in any way. Her friends don't carry any messages to her either, and a lot of them have blocked me on Facebook. I would like to be friends with her, because we have known each other for a long time. Should I keep trying or forget about this?

I'm not sure you have a choice, given that she has made her feelings about you quite clear. If she valued your friendship as much as you value hers, she would have responded in some way. The fact that she doesn't want to be in touch means she has evaluated this and chosen not to have you in her life. If I were you, I would respect her wishes and try moving on.

The pandemic forced me and my partner to spend more time together than we had before it happened. At first, things were fine, and we enjoyed each other's company. After a point though, we began to have communication issues and found that we aren't really as compatible as we thought we were. I am now afraid our relationship won't last much longer. Is this always a problem with couples who spend time in one place for too long?

The pandemic was unprecedented and forced people into situations they simply had no tools to cope with. However, what you and your partner had to deal with wasn't any different from what any couple must learn to navigate when they decide to move in together. It takes a while for people to really get to know each other and you can look at this as a curse or a blessing given the lessons it has taught you both. You can both choose to accept the differences between you and adapt, or end this and be with people you think are more compatible.

