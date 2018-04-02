I have been dating this girl for three months, but we haven't been able to meet over the past month. I always try and spend some time with her, but she makes excuses and avoids meeting me

I have been dating this girl for three months, but we haven't been able to meet over the past month. I always try and spend some time with her, but she makes excuses and avoids meeting me. She was nice for a week or so, but changed soon after I gifted her an iPhone that she asked me for. She roams with other people and even hangs out with her ex boyfriend, which is not a problem for me. What bothers me is that she does not give me time. I get frustrated by this every now and again, and have made this clear to her. She contacts me only when she needs financial help. What should I do?

- Piyush J

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that she's not with you for your company. If you believe she cares about you, why do you feel compelled to buy her things to keep this relationship alive? If she doesn't bother meeting you when there isn't a material reason involved, what makes you believe this is genuine or destined to last a long time? I can't comment on what her motivation is, but shouldn't you try and evaluate your feelings for her in the light of how she treats you? If there isn't any mutual respect, and your only contact happens during times of financial difficulty, what message aren't you getting?

