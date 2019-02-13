She doesn't move past the flirting

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I get mixed messages from a colleague of mine. We have been working together for almost a year, and she has been flirting with me for a few months now. I can't really understand if she does this because she is genuinely interested in me, or because she thinks flirting is just something that people do. I don't know how I feel about her, in the sense that I would go out with her if she asked me, but I don't want to ask her out because I am afraid of misreading her flirtation and making things awkward between us in future. How do I deal with this? It doesn't bother me, but I don't want to be so confused.

If you're not sure about how to deal with it and aren't sure about the messages she is giving you, the safest thing is to do nothing. Sure, you could simply ask her how she feels if you are confident of moving past any possible awkwardness, but it may make more sense in this instance to simply allow things to run their course, especially if it doesn't bother you. If she is genuinely interested, she will either ask you out directly at some point, or make sure her messages are clearer than before. If she isn't interested, and continues to flirt for no apparent reason, maybe she just likes it. It's easy to misinterpret friendliness too, so give it time.

I have been chatting with someone I began interacting with on Twitter a few months ago. He is kind, great to chat with and I think I am beginning to fall in love. I now get jealous when he interacts with other people online. Is this normal?

Jealousy is normal but being jealous of someone you haven't actually met is not. Your attachment can be explained by the fact that you spend so much time engaging with this person online, but not meeting him or getting to know him makes your feelings irrational.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

