She is bad for me, but I love her madly!

I know the girl I have been dating is very bad for me but can't help it because I also think I have fallen madly in love with her. She taunts me, flirts with other men when we go out, and behaves as if I don't matter sometimes. At other times, she is the most caring, loving person I know. My friends want me to break up with her because they think she will break my heart, and part of me agrees with them. At the same time, I know that not being with her will make me miserable because I can't even think about her absence. Please help me find a solution to this.

If you can't imagine being without her, you may have no choice but to continue with this relationship until you reach a point where it is untenable. She may change, of course, but you have to go with all the signs and accept that your decision may cause you a certain amount of pain in the future. It may also help to evaluate your expectations and try seeing things from her perspective, because she may simply want something different from want you have in mind. Wanting something else doesn't necessarily make her bad for you.

My boyfriend has been cheating on me and I just found out that I am the other woman. I thought he considered me to be the one he was in love with, but what I assumed was a fling has turned out to be someone he genuinely loves. I am suddenly the person he is having a fling with and this has turned my life upside down. What do I do? Should I confront him, or try and win him back?

Why would you want to win someone who clearly has no respect for you, or for the other woman in this picture? Does it matter who he claims to be in love with when it is obvious that he doesn't love the person enough to be faithful?

