She is being petty post our break-up

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

I was in a relationship for two years, after which my girlfriend and I decided to split because it just wasn't working out. During the time we were together, we used to gift each other a lot of things, some of which were quite expensive. She gave me a gold bracelet on my birthday, for example. A week ago, she messaged me saying she would like the gifts back, or would like to be reimbursed for the stuff she gave me. At first, I was angry, because I gave her expensive gifts too. Then I decided to just return the gifts because it wasn't worth the hassle. Now, I am angry again because I think she is being petty and unfair. Those gifts were given out of love, after all. What should I do? I don't want her to get in touch with me again after this, so I am prepared to do whatever it takes to end all communication henceforth.

Returning those gifts may be the best thing to do for a couple of reasons. First, it is petty and means that your ex-girlfriend is capable of being petty about other things too. Second, if this means you don't have to deal with her or any further demands anymore, it may be worth giving up for peace of mind alone. Third, the gifts themselves don't really add any value to your life. Think about what one less watch or piece of jewellery means to you, and whether you will really miss it. Lastly, you have the option of asking for your own gifts in return, not because you are a petty person too, but because you can then put this entire episode behind you and move on without feeling as if you lost something valuable. You could also take the high road, return her gifts, and ask her to keep the ones you gave her, if only to teach her a lesson about how people ought to behave when a relationship ends.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

