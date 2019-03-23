She is never around when I need her

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a close friend who has been with me for years. The thing that bothers me most about her, unfortunately, is how demanding she is. If there's a crisis in her life, she expects me to drop everything and be there for her. She doesn't reciprocate when something goes wrong in my life. She is always self-centred, and I have told her this on numerous occasions but it doesn't seem to have much of an effect. I am afraid that our relationship won't last much longer if she continues in this manner. How do I get her to change?

When two people are friends for a long time, as you claim to be, they start to recognise the character traits of each other a lot better. If there are things about her that bother you, chances are she has a few problems with you as well. Honest communication always helps, of course, but if the other person doesn't change, you always have the option of simply accepting them for who they are and focusing on what makes your friendship work. You may never find a friend who meets all your expectations, but if you like her presence in your life, you may have to put aside your issues and find a way to live with it. Tell her what bothers you, give her time and space to make a change, and then take a call on whether you can live with her or not.

A girl from my office says she would like to go out with me, but I can't imagine anything other than a platonic relationship. How do I tell her this without making things awkward and difficult at work?

Why can't you go out for a cup of coffee, tell her why you can't have a relationship with her as honestly as possible, and rely on the fact that you are both adults who don't have to make this awkward if you don't want to? Don't assume things will be difficult without having a conversation.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

