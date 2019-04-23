She is not sure of marrying me yet

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am 18 and my girlfriend is 17. We were in a relationship a year ago, but ended it for two months because of another girl. She convinced me that I was wrong and we got back together. I am now very serious about her and want to marry her, but she says that even though she loves me, she can't love me the way she used to before. What should I do? — Ubed K

Given how old the two of you are, why not wait? She chooses to be with you, which is all that matters for now, because time alone can show you how you feel about her. If she continues to be with you, it's a sign that she cares. It may take her time to forget about what happened, which is understandable. Give her the space she needs, stop worrying about marriage and allow this relationship to mature.

This isn't really a problem, but I am a 24-year old guy trying to get over extreme shyness. A friend of mine says she likes me, but I don't feel the same way and can't tell her this because I don't want to ruin our friendship. I don't say much, so she thinks I reciprocate and I am afraid she will accuse me of sending her the wrong message. How do I get her to understand how I feel without it becoming awkward?

Being shy is not a problem, but this is a friend, so the sooner you have a conversation, the higher the chances of things not turning awkward. You don't have to tell her you don't feel the same way, if you're not comfortable spelling it out. What you do need to do, in any way you can, is make sure she doesn't get the wrong idea because that really isn't okay. Sometimes, being honest is the best way to make sure things stay the same, so I suggest you evaluate what this friendship means to you and use that information to speak to her in time.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

