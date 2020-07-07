She is upset all the time, it affects me

I have been dating a girl for two years now and, in all that time, she has never managed to express any gratitude for anything I have done. I have helped her financially, spoken to my friends to help her find a better job, and been supportive whenever she has been dealing with anything difficult. She loves me a lot, but I often feel as if nothing I do is ever enough for her. She is often upset and depressed, and even though I try my best to cheer her up, nothing really works. This has started to affect my mental health, too and I don't know if our relationship will last. Please help me.

It seems as if your girlfriend is dealing with issues that go beyond what you bring to this relationship. If you believe that she loves you, I suggest you try and speak to her about the root cause of what sounds like depression. People cannot be blamed for how they feel, especially if they are struggling with a mental illness that affects a lot more of us than you would think. If she agrees to speak to a professional, there may be hope for your future together. I suggest you seek help too, because ignoring your mental health won't help your relationship in any way.

My partner is obsessed with me and not in a good way. At the start, this was flattering because he would constantly check up on me and follow me everywhere, but this has started to get out of control. I feel trapped now. I don't even know if his behaviour is normal. What do you suggest I do?

If there is anything your boyfriend does to make you feel uncomfortable, you are perfectly within your rights to call him out on it. Don't ignore how you feel because these are often warning signs that can lead to serious problems. He needs to understand that he doesn't own you.

