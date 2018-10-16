'She keeps blowing hot and cold with me'

dr-love

Dr Love

I had a long-distance relationship for a year-and-a-half, which ended in March, when she said her parents wouldn't accept me. I tried to motivate her, telling her we could do it, but she didn't listen. In May, she called again and apologised for the things she had done. She said she was forced to take that decision because her parents didn't like me, and she didn't want to see me get hurt. She also said she loved me and would be with me regardless of what happened. A while later, she sent me a message on WhatsApp saying she has no feelings for me and didn't want to hurt me anymore. When I asked her to elaborate, she said she saw me more as a friend than anything else. Was she playing with my feelings? I know she loved me but can't figure out why she left again. I tried to stick to the promises we made, but she left me stranded. What do you think about all this? I really want her in my life and she knows how much I love her.

- Aatif R

It seems as if she is struggling to come to terms with this relationship, which isn't really surprising because any long-distance relationship makes different demands on the people involved. You may have no problems with commitment, but things may be harder for her for reasons beyond her control. Try and empathise with where she is coming from and get a sense of whether there is anything you can do to resolve any potential issues she is dealing with. If she doesn't have any specific reasons though, it may be best to simply assume this won't work out because your distance from each other will only mean you both have to try harder. One person doing more work may not necessarily be an answer. If she believes she doesn't have what it takes to keep this relationship alive, you may simply have to accept that.

