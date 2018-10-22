'She keeps questioning me about my work'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My girlfriend always asks way too many questions about my work, which I find really intrusive because it’s none of her business. How do I get her to stop?

Why isn’t it any of her business? And, if you believe it is, why can’t the two of you discuss these boundaries like adults? I’m not really sure I understand what you are so annoyed about.

I have been talking to this guy for a while. We met once and had a great time. We got to know each other, and I told him I was a social media manager by profession. He said he was looking for one himself. He comes from a business background and a very affluent family. While we were on that date, he mentioned wanting someone to manage his work and get his Instagram account verified. He was really sweet, and I am really into him, but I feel like he is only talking to me because he wants to get his Instagram account verified! Please help.

— Harshi T

It’s really difficult to make up your mind about someone after just one date, whether this is about liking the person immensely or trying to figure out if they are speaking to you simply because they want to use you in some way. If it’s just one date, why are you under any pressure to help this guy get his account verified? What stops you from meeting with him a few more times, to evaluate whether he genuinely likes you or really wants to meet you just because he needs something? There is absolutely no need for you to try and get anything done to his Instagram account, especially because you are not working for him and have had just one face-to-face meeting. I suggest you slow things down, focus on getting to know him better, and think about his Instagram account a few more dates down the line, to get a better sense of why he spends time with you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates