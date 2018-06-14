She refuses to kiss me, and I feel like a pervert

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My girlfriend and I have been together for over a month now, and she still refuses to kiss me. I don't know what the problem is, because she doesn't say anything. I have asked her if she's not comfortable and she says she is, but adds that she is a little shy and needs more time. I am not forcing her, but she makes me feel like a pervert simply because I want to kiss her. Am I being ridiculous or is she just being difficult? We don't have any problems and enjoy spending time together, so I can't understand why something so trivial is such a big deal for her. What can I do about it?

I think it's safe to say you're being ridiculous. She says she's comfortable with you and wants this relationship to work. At the same time, she is honest about being shy and needing more time. Why is this kiss necessary to convince you that she wants to be in your life? If everything looks good and the two of you enjoy spending time together, why do you need to force her into something she doesn't want to do? Why can't you respect her decision?

I want to be with someone who is not interested in me at all. How can I change the way she looks at me? I know we can be very good together, but she doesn't see it yet. If she gives me a chance, I know I can convince her.

If she has a mind of her own, and believes you are not the person for her, I don't see how you can change that unless you spend enough time with her to give her another perspective. Do you know her well enough? Has she spent enough time with you to get a sense of who you are? There is obviously a reason for her lack of interest, and it sounds as if she has made this quite clear to you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

