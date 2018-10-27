She said nasty things about my parents

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My girlfriend and I had a massive fight and she said some nasty things about my parents. I don't know if I should forgive her. Am I being childish?

People say all kinds of things when they're angry. What matters is how she feels about your parents and how you both feel when you aren't fighting.

I was introduced to an interesting guy a few months ago, and we had a nice time chatting about all kinds of things. I emailed him the next day and asked if he would like to go out. He agreed, and we enjoyed it. The weird thing is, he has never initiated a date after that. We have gone out on three more occasions and it has always been my idea. I have called and asked him out. He has never refused, and we always have a great time, but he never calls or asks me about doing something, which makes me feel a little strange. It feels as if I am forcing him to go out. I asked him why he doesn't ever initiate a date and he apologised, saying he would definitely do it, but didn't until I called. I'm getting mixed signals here. Is he interested or not? How do I find out?

If he wasn't interested, he wouldn't have gone out with you on so many occasions. He could be shy or struggling with open communication, or he may be hedging his bets and going out with a lot of people while trying to figure out if he likes one of them in particular. Either way, it's all speculation. You can't force him to ask you out, and if he promises to call but doesn't, there could be all kinds of reasons for it. Why not wait? It may be hard, but if he doesn't call after a few weeks, it is probably a good indication that he can't make up his mind. You can then decide if calling him is still worth the effort.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

