She says she likes me, but doesn't want a relationship

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Her first relationship of six years ended due to a lack of trust, and I accepted that. We have been together for two months now, and have become extremely close to each other. We have shared our past with each other but, yesterday, she told me that she likes me, but doesn't want a relationship. I can't live without her. What do I do?

— Mandar S

It can't be easy for someone who has just ended a relationship of 6 years to simply accept someone new without some adjustment issues. If you genuinely care about her, and recognise that all she needs is time to get to know you better and feel comfortable around you, doesn't it make sense for you to give her that space? She isn't saying she doesn't want you in her life. All she is saying is that, for now, she would like you in a particular manner. Is it reasonable to expect her to accept you in just two months? Think about that for a while.

My boyfriend keeps making fun of everything I eat, and says I should be careful because I may gain weight. I am not overweight at all, and work out regularly, so I think this is uncalled for. I don't ever make fun of the food he eats, so isn't this wrong on his part? I think he has double standards and refuses to accept them. Why should I watch what I eat while he does anything and everything he wants? If I ever say something, even as a joke, he becomes extremely defensive and says I should leave him alone. How do I get him to understand that his behaviour is hurtful?

If your boyfriend has a problem with what you eat, and how you look, why is he with you? If he doesn't understand that he is hurting you, he obviously isn't giving you the respect you deserve. You should stand up for yourself and tell him to grow up.

