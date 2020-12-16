She says she likes me, what do I do?

I have been getting very close to a girl I met online via Facebook. We began chatting a long time ago and slowly became friends. She now talks to me about everything and we share every private detail about our lives. A month or so ago, she broke up with her boyfriend whom she had been with for two years. She was very upset, and I consoled her as best as I could. Two days ago, she told me that one of the reasons she had ended it with him was because she had begun to have feelings for me. I don't know what to do because we have never met in person. I do like her a lot, but don't know how serious she is about this. What should I do?

It's fairly normal for one to develop feelings towards a confidante. What isn't normal is committing to care about someone without first meeting the person. The two of you have a relationship that has been exclusively online until now. You simply have to find a way to meet face to face and get to know each other a little better in real life. What she feels for you may be genuine but using conversations on Facebook to assume you know each other well may not be the wisest thing. Be patient and try getting to know her. You will both have a clearer idea of how to proceed after that happens.

My dating life has been one catastrophe after another, because I always end up offending my girlfriends. I recently met someone I am very fond of and believe this has real potential. I am afraid I will ruin it, as usual. What am I doing wrong?

Why not focus on what you are doing right, for a change? The fact that you meet new people who agree to go out with you is a positive sign. Try not to overthink this, or worry about ruining it, and enjoy yourself instead. The results may surprise you.

