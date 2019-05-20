She seems to have lost interest in me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been meeting this girl for a few months and we have gone on a few dates. Things were interesting at the start because we hit it off and she liked spending time with me. Lately, she appears to have cooled off. Things have changed for some reason and I can't figure out what happened. She was genuinely interested in me at the start, and now it doesn't really matter if I text her or not. I like her a lot and thought we had a connection, but I am no longer sure about this because it seems as if I imagined that connection. What should I do? Do I tell her how I feel and ask why she appears to have changed? Will that put her off? I'm confused.

Our feelings towards people change when we get to know them better. Maybe the two of you had a genuine connection at the start, and she changed her mind about that after spending time with you. It could easily be the other way round too, because infatuation or interest in someone is always higher when one is trying to get to know them better. If she isn't as interested now, it may have nothing to do with anything you may have done or said, and may simply be that you aren't the kind of person she imagined you to be. Having said that, I think telling her how you feel make sense because it will give her a chance to clarify why things appear to have changed, or if she wasn't interested from the start. If she thinks it isn't working out, it can save you both a lot of time and energy and prevent a certain amount of awkwardness from creeping in at a later date.

Should I tell my boyfriend that I once ended a relationship with someone for a frivolous reason? Will he judge me for it?

That depends upon the kind of relationship you have and whether this information matters in any way.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

