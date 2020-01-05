She sells sea shells

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Given threads and time, Zeanne D'Cunha can create quirky jewellery that is hard to rival. The 25-year-old dabbles in wearable art and runs an Instagram account called Zi by Zeanne. Her creations range from breezy sunflower earrings and pet pendants to intricate neck pieces featuring artist Frida Kahlo. All of it handcrafted using beads, sequins, sea shells, and pressed flowers. But until two years, D'Cunha had no idea that she would turn her hobby into an enterprise. "It all started in 2015 when I began interning at an ad agency," she remembers. Here, she'd receive compliments for her kitschy accessories. Soon, colleagues began placing orders. "I didn't know how much to charge at the time. I have sold pendants that I have spent weeks working on for measly amounts," she says. She later quit her job to pursue the passion full-time. A handful of artisans are on the rolls to assist her. "I have built a small team because I realised that I would not be able to take on bulk of orders alone."

Zeanne D'Cunha

She says it takes close to five hours to embroider one pair of earrings. And how does she choose the designs? "It's important that I make pieces that I would wear personally."

At www.zibyzeanne.com or @zi.by.zeanne on Instagram

For Rs 1,000 onwards

