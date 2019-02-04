She shuts me out after every fight

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My girlfriend ignores me for days whenever we have an argument. This can be something small, or a massive fight, but it doesn't matter because I know she will simply shut me out. I have tried to get her to understand that communication alone can help us deal with this, but she can't help herself. This is a problem because even small things start to take on unnecessary significance when they don't need to. How do I get her to simply deal with arguments as a normal aspect of a relationship and move on? I'm afraid things will only get worse if she doesn't address this.

You have a valid fear, because an inability to communicate can lead to bigger problems in a relationship. One way to deal with this is to try and empathise with why she shuts you out. Is she processing what happened? Does she always need some time to recover her equilibrium? Does she manage to move past these arguments even if it takes her a while? If the end justifies the means, is it possible for you to simply assume she needs more time than you do to deal with these ups and downs? This is all part of a learning process in any relationship. Talk to her about it and see how she feels about you giving her more time.

I have been dating someone for three months and things have been pretty serious. He wants to move in with me though, and I don't know if I am ready for that just yet. I told him this and he was very upset, saying I wasn't as serious as he is. I don't want to lose him, but I don't want to move in so quickly either. How do I resolve this?

There's nothing to resolve, because the problem isn't yours. If he is as serious about this as he claims to be, he shouldn't have a problem giving you as much time as you need to make such a big decision.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

