She simply refuses to hear me out

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My girlfriend recently issued an ultimatum saying I had to listen to what she was saying or end our relationship. It's not as if I don't listen, but I found it ridiculous that she would not even consider a compromise and simply threaten me with ending things. She has been like this from the start, and while I used to like how headstrong she is as a person, it has increasingly started to be a problem because she refuses to let another person put another point of view across. I do listen to her as often as I can, but this is no longer a reasonable way of managing a relationship. What should I do?

You're right about it not being reasonable, because respect is a two-way street. I don't know what the specific issue is, so I can't comment on whether her opinion is more valid than yours, but I can certainly vouch for your right to have a difference of opinion nonetheless. If she refuses to concede any space, you may not have a say in this because she won't want this relationship anymore. If you can convince her to talk about this and find out why she wants her way more than she wants this relationship, you may be able to save it. There's not much else you can do at this point.

My ex-girlfriend and I broke up over four years ago and weren't in touch since then. She suddenly emailed and asked if I was open to meeting for coffee. I am single, and don't know if she wants us to get back together. Should I meet her? I don't know if she wants us to give this another shot and if she does, I am not sure if I even want it. I can ignore the message, but then I will end up always wondering what she wanted. Should I meet her?

Why not jump to conclusions after meeting her instead of simply assuming she wants you back just because she suggested coffee?

