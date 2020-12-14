She stays with me for just one week in a year!

I am a 33-year old man and have been married for 10 years to a woman I dated for around 5 years before marriage. She had a bad relationship with her parents before we were married. Now, however, she has been spending most of her time at their place for the last few years. We have two daughters and I miss them a lot, but my wife doesn't care about me. She is rarely at home and stays for a week or so every month, preferring to stay at her parents' for the rest of the time for no reason. I have tried to resolve this in every possible way, but she isn't even remotely bothered. I strongly believe she doesn't love me anymore. Should I divorce her and move on with my life?

— TB

When you say she stays at her parents' place for no reason, that can't be true. If she had a bad relationship with them, but still chooses to be with them rather than you, it's obvious that she has her reasons. This is a difficult situation because her refusal to engage with you and try to find a solution leaves you with very few options. I suggest you try speaking to her parents, as well as common friends, to try and get a sense of what the problem is. The two of you need counselling. If your wife isn't interested in resolving this, and hasn't cared for the past few years, you may have no choice but to end this and move on. Divorce can be hard though, especially for children involved, so try and speak to your wife about the implications of this decision and what it may mean for your daughters as well.

Should I date someone just because he is extremely good-looking, even if there is no spark?

If you are clear-eyed about what you are getting into, and what you want out of a possible relationship that may have little meaning, you are free to do as you like.

