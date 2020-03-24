'She told me to go get counselling!'

I am a 25-year old single guy looking for a partner to marry. I am interested in this girl who is currently away on military training, but she knows nothing about me. I took the initiative of texting her, and we chatted for a bit, but she stopped responding after a while. My friend asked me to keep pressing though, so I tried again, and her response was that I consider counselling. What am I supposed to do?

— Collins

I think the lady has given you her answer. She is uninterested, and what your friend is suggesting can be referred to as stalking. Please stop before things get out of hand. If she wanted to have a conversation with you, she would have. I suggest you drop this and try meeting new people instead. You're 25. You have time. Pressure of any sort never makes for a successful relationship.

I am a student in Class 10 and, a year ago, I had a crush on a boy. I never told him this at the time. We were connected via Instagram. Recently, I don't know how it started, but everyone began saying that I liked him, and my best friend eventually asked me about it. I admitted that I did, and my friend suggested I tell him how I feel. He said he couldn't be in a relationship with me, and I feel bad because I think I have now lost a good friend. How can I get him back?

— S Kushwaha

This will create some awkwardness for a while, but it may not be as drastic as it looks right now. Handling relationships calls for some maturity that you will acquire with time. For now, I suggest you send this friend a message saying that you accept his decision but would like to continue being friends if possible. Don't worry about it too much, because you will only get better at this.

