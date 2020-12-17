She wants me to end a friendship...

My girlfriend and I have a great relationship, but she still has a problem whenever I meet another friend of mine, who happens to be female. There isn't anything going on between me and this friend, and I meet her because I genuinely like her company. My girlfriend is threatened by this for some reason, even though I have even invited her to come along if she has issues with this. She wants me to end my friendship with her, which I think is unfair. How do I resolve this?

It's unfair to dismiss your girlfriend's reaction and assume she is threatened. She may have some difficulty understanding the relationship you have with this friend, which is something only you can help her with. Talk to her about trust, and why it is important for your future together. Try and understand her reservations, explain why you think it is unfair to give up on a friend, and ask her to put herself in your shoes. This doesn't have to turn into a serious issue if the two of you can be honest about your fears. She needs to understand that an ultimatum isn't a way out though, because there will always have to be some give and take for your relationship to evolve.

I am 38 years old and my husband is a few years older. He divorced his first wife a few years before we were married but continues to speak to her. She made him very unhappy, so I don't know why he continues to let her into his life. Should I ask him to stop this? I am worried about her presence ruining our marriage.

He obviously has his reasons for being in touch with her despite how their relationship ended. She is still a part of his life though, and they probably share a bond that may be difficult for you to come to terms with at the moment. Tell him why this bothers you and allow him to explain why she still matters.

