'She wasn't completely honest about her past'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My girlfriend and I have been together for three years now, and I only found out a week ago that she has been lying about her sexual past. She said she had a few relationships, but simply omitted a few entirely. I found out by accident when she mentioned it and realised she hadn't mentioned those guys before. She says she didn't mention them because she took the ending of those relationships badly and took a long time to get over them. My problem is if she lied for so long, how am I supposed to trust her going forward? It has resulted in us fighting a lot since then, and she says I am being unreasonable. How am I being unreasonable? What should I do?

Her past is hers alone. She doesn't owe you any explanations because you were not in her life at the time, and not in her shoes when she made those decisions. She has chosen to share aspects of her life with you, the way you have probably chosen to share selective aspects of your own life with her. If she says those were difficult relationships, what can you possibly get by forcing her to talk about them long after she has moved on? She is in your life right now, not in someone else's. If she chooses to talk about other relationships, you should respect her decision and give her time and space to open up about them whenever she feels comfortable enough to do so, not when you think she should discuss them, just because you asked. If you don't trust her simply because she withheld information about her past, you are doing a disservice to all the honesty she has shown since the two of you got together. Use her actions with you as a guide, not her past. Also, try and understand that trust is built over time and is extremely important for any relationship to survive. Your reasons to fight are not convincing enough.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates