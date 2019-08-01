Shedding light on a trail

things-to-do

Join an overnight trek called The Dark Trail and explore Maharashtra's Andharban forest

Andharban literally means "dark forest"

The Andharban trail is known to be one of the most rejuvenating monsoon treks in the Sahyadri region. And travel company Wandering Souls is now offering to take you through the dense overgrowth of forest cover there, additionally beautified by numerous pristine streams and waterfalls.

Situated on the valley edges that run parallel to the famous Tamhini Ghat, Andharban is a compound name derived from the amalgamation of andhar, which means "darkness", and ban, or "forest". Since it is predominantly a trail you're meant to descend on, the first half of the trek involves walking through the shade of leafy trees for 6 to 8 km, whereas the latter part, which lasts 4 km, involves a descent to reach Bhira Dam. That is the origin point of the Kundalika river, popular for its white water river rafting.

When asked what makes this trail stand out from others, Sabijit Kumar from Wandering Souls shares, "Being a descend trek, it is easy for beginners. Moreover, the mesmerising view makes it a must for treks."

On: August 3, 11.30 pm to August 4, 9 pm

Meeting point: Pick-ups available from Dadar, Vashi and Chembur.

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Cost: Rs 1,350

