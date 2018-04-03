Sheeba holidays in Rishikesh with family

Sheeba enjoyed her trip and even posted pictures of her adventures on Instagram



Sheeba with hubby Akashdeep during their Hrishikesh trip

Family is a priority for Sheeba and the actor makes sure to take out time to spend with her loved ones. She recently took a trip to Rishikesh with her family and had an amazing time there. "Rishikesh was incredible. We wanted to take a trip there for a while as we had heard so much about the place. We had a marvellous time there and would surely go again," she says.

The trip was no ordinary holiday and the actor even took part in adventure and water sports.

“I love adventure sports and so does my family, which is why we always try to pick spots where we get to take part in these. Rishikesh is known for water rafting and we had to try it. Other than this, I also did river crossing, which was so much fun,” she says.

Of course, anyone who follows Sheeba on social media, knows that she is a yoga enthusiast. She made sure to not miss yoga in Rishikesh as well. “I make sure to do yoga everyday, no matter where I am. In fact, it was fun doing yoga in Rishikesh. I would get up early every morning to do it. It made me feel refreshed and helped me prepare for the day ahead,” she says.

The actor enjoyed her trip and even posted pictures of her adventures on Instagram.

