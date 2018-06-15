Sheena Bajaj: I would love to do Rekha's biopic

Sheena Bajaj is currently playing the role of Meher Khan in the show Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, which is aired on Star Plus

Actress Sheena Bajaj, who had featured in the film Kalyug, says she is interested in doing a film based on veteran actress Rekha. "Rekha is an ethereal actress who has aged beautifully and is still extremely charming. "I always watch her movies on TV and my favourite films are 'Silsila', 'Khubsoorat' and 'Umrao Jaan'. I would love to play her someday," Sheena said in a statement.

She is currently playing the role of Meher Khan in the show "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live", which is aired on Star Plus. It also features actors Khalid Siddiqui and Rukhsar Rehman. While Sheena is yet to take up another film, Rukhsar will feature in the movie "Uri" and a Rishi Kapoor-starrer.

