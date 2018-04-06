Sheena Bora case: Police officer's testimony recorded

Judge J C Jagdale completed the recording of the testimony of sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had registered the FIR in August 2015 before the case was taken over by the CBI

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday completed the recording of evidence of a police officer in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani are among the accused. Judge J C Jagdale completed the recording of the testimony of sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had registered the FIR in August 2015 before the case was taken over by the CBI.

Dalvi had arrested Shyamvar Rai, Mukerjeas' driver, after recovering an illegal firearm from him. During the questioning, Rai spilled the beans about the killing of Sheena, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012. It led to Dalvi registering the murder case. When asked by defence lawyers whether call detail records (CDR) of Rai were checked by the police to verify his version of the events, Dalvi said police didn't check the CDR.

"I felt it was not necessary to know with whom he was in touch," the police officer said. Indrani and Peter and Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial for Sheena's murder. Rai, originally a co-accused, has become an approver (prosecution witness). Dalvi was the first prosecution witness to depose in the case, however the defence lawyers had said they would cross-examine him only after Rai's deposition.

On April 11, the CBI is likely to bring its third witness to the court for examination. It hasn't revealed his name yet. Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani and Khanna over a financial dispute. Peter was arrested later for being party to the conspiracy.

