Sheena Bora murder: Defence pokes holes in Shyam Rai's location claims

On Thursday, during the hearing in the Sheena Bora murder trial, defence lawyers brought on record the discrepancies in the statement of Shyamvar Rai, accused-turned-approver in the case and accused Indrani Mukerjea's former driver.

Indrani's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola confronted and questioned Rai on his phone locations on the day of the murder. Previously, while being examined by the prosecutor, Rai had told the court that on April 24, 2012 - the day of the alleged murder - he'd dropped Indrani to Chang's parlour around 10.15 am, after which he had waited outside for an hour and a half.



But based on the location of Rai's phone, it showed that after dropping Indrani at the parlour at 10.15 am, he was in various locations from Worli to Kamala Mills till 11.44 am, which is when he came back to Chang's to pick up Indrani. Rai had also told the court earlier that on April 23, 2012, he was in Dadar with Indrani at 6.51 pm, but his phone location showed that he was in Vashi. Pasbola sought an adjournment; the proceedings will be continued on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Enforcement Directorate (ED) prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar was allowed to take custody of Peter Mukerjea to interrogate him regarding the money laundering case against Indrani, Karti Chidambaram and others. The ED had also interrogated Indrani two weeks ago in the same case.

