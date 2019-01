Sheena Bora murder: Doctor says Mikhail not tortured during treatment

national

A doctor who had treated Indrani Mukerjea's son Mikhail Bora for psychosis told the special CBI court on Thursday that he had not been confined or put under physical restraint, as alleged, during the treatment

Mikhail had earlier told the court, which is conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, that he had been tortured during the treatment at the behest of his mother Indrani, the main accused. He had alleged that he was put in confinement, given electric shocks and tortured during treatment for psychosis because his mother wanted to prove that he was 'insane'. He also said that he did not take drugs.

Dr Yusuf Machiswala, who treated Mikhail at Masina Hospital, said Mikhail was referred to him for 'substance-induced psychosis' in 2006. "To the best of my knowledge, he was abusing tobacco and cannabis," the doctor told Judge J C Jagdale, adding that he was transferred to another hospital after two months.

"Indrani (again) called sometime in the month of April 2012 and said that Mikhail was behaving aggressively and she also mentioned Sheena," the doctor said, adding that he suggested an anti-psychotic medicine and asked to bring Mikhail to hospital.

To a defence lawyer's question whether Mikhail was admitted to hospital against his wish (in 2006), Machiswala said, "At that time he was a minor, so there was no question of his wish or consent."

Sheena, 24, Indrani's daughter and Mikhail's sister, was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others in April 2012 over a financial dispute. Mikhail had alleged earlier that Indrani wanted to kill him too.

