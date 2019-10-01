Sheer Dedication! Vicky Kaushal loses 13 kilos for Sardar Udham Singh in three months

Whenever Vicky Kaushal stepped out, he took everyone by surprise including the paparazzi by sporting his leaner body. The actor is working extremely hard on his physique for his upcoming film with Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh. Kaushal has lost about 13 kgs in just three months for the period drama to essay Singh's younger portions.

"It wasn't an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy," revealed a source. To achieve the desired results, the actor, who is quite a foodie, was on strict diet control for close to three months.

"At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy, who loves his food but he knew he had to control his urge. Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer on a daily basis. There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look," added the source.

The Manmarziyaan actor will be leaving for a 25-day schedule in Amritsar, Punjab soon. Additionally, he needs to gain all the weight back. He might have to put on more weight for Takht, which will kickstart after he wraps Udham Singh.

This isn't the first time that an actor has gone through the weight loss-gain process. Stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have also followed the suit for Sultan, Bharat, and Dangal respectively. Aamir had taken six months to go from 68 kgs to 93 kgs for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. Post that film, he was seen sweating it out to knock off all the excess flab.

The actor has once again gained weight for his upcoming film, Lal Singh Chaddha, which pairs him opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sardar Udham Singh will release on October 2, 2020.

