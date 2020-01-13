Sheer smart
Priyanka Chopra's sheer dress got called out as 2020's first faux pas. Here's how to do it tastefully if you do it at all
Priyanka Chopra
Sophisticated in shirts
- Don't underestimate the charm of a sheer shirt. A delicate one like Deepika Padukone's can work at formal events too, though with a bralette that covers a tad more.
- Pick a loose one in a light shade. Some detailing on the shirt helps.
- Pair this with pants or a formal skirt in the same shade, with a touch of silver or gold.
- Pointed flats and a ponytail complete the look.
The bold and beautiful
- Who didn't go gaga over Malaika Arora's bold white outfit last year? Sheer, fun and classy, you can wear a number like that to non-office occasions.
- Make sure you have matching innerwear —pretty floral patterns look great.
- Adjust the thigh-high slit based on your comfort — not everyone can pull them off. But it should be a little above your knees or the straight-cut skirt can get constricting. The flair should begin at the slit.
- Pair this with stilettos in the same or a neutral shade. Keep your accessories to a minimum, though bling make-up will add some glam.
Embroidery for everybody
- An embroidered sheer dress like Sonam Kapoor's works for all body types. For, you can also find options like this that have skin-coloured lining.
- This dress should be fitted and have a little flair that complements the embroidery. Make sure that the patterns cover the chest area well, and the bottom is more opaque than the top.
- Don't experiment with necklines — a round neck suits everyone.
- You can go all out with your make-up — bright or dark shades with some shimmer, too. Accessorise minimally.
With inputs by stylist Anjali Sharma
