Sheer smart

Sophisticated in shirts

Don't underestimate the charm of a sheer shirt. A delicate one like Deepika Padukone's can work at formal events too, though with a bralette that covers a tad more.

Pick a loose one in a light shade. Some detailing on the shirt helps.

Pair this with pants or a formal skirt in the same shade, with a touch of silver or gold.

Pointed flats and a ponytail complete the look.

The bold and beautiful

Who didn't go gaga over Malaika Arora's bold white outfit last year? Sheer, fun and classy, you can wear a number like that to non-office occasions.

Make sure you have matching innerwear —pretty floral patterns look great.

Adjust the thigh-high slit based on your comfort — not everyone can pull them off. But it should be a little above your knees or the straight-cut skirt can get constricting. The flair should begin at the slit.

Pair this with stilettos in the same or a neutral shade. Keep your accessories to a minimum, though bling make-up will add some glam.

Embroidery for everybody

An embroidered sheer dress like Sonam Kapoor's works for all body types. For, you can also find options like this that have skin-coloured lining.

This dress should be fitted and have a little flair that complements the embroidery. Make sure that the patterns cover the chest area well, and the bottom is more opaque than the top.

Don't ex­­p­­­­e­riment wi­th necklines — a round neck suits everyone.

You can go all out with your make-up — bright or dark shades with some shimmer, too. Accessorise minimally.

With inputs by stylist Anjali Sharma

