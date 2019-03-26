Sheetal Mafatlal knows how to slay metallic outfits with style

famous-personalities

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Sheetal Mafatlal

Mafatlal Luxe Luxury Brand Consultancy founder Sheetal Mafatlal has recently grabbed attention with bold experiments with her style. It's no secret that Sheetal is also a fashionista and knows how to slay different trends and combinations in style. This time, she turned heads with her sizzling metallic outfit at an event in Mumbai.



Pic courtesy/ Sheetal Mafatlal's Instagram

Sheetal Mafatlal took to Instagram to share some pictures of her slaying a copper metallic outfit by Cavalli for the BT Fashion week. She rocked the event in a body con metallic pants, a tube top with a matching belt. She also shared a video of her eye catchy entry of the event on her Instagram account.



Pic courtesy/ Sheetal Mafatlal's Instagram

Sheetal Mafatlal was born to a wealthy family. Her parents Rajni Bhagat and Manohar Bhagat owned Nirlon, manufacturers of fabric for conveyor belts.

