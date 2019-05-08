Sheetal Mafatlal's funky braids are a hit this summer. See photos

famous-personalities

Sheetal Mafatlal shared a few pictures of her new hairstyle and its a thumbs up for this summer season

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Sheetal Mafatlal

Sheetal Mafatlal, the founder of Mafatlal Luxe Luxury Brand Consultancy took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle which is perfect to stay glamorous this summer season. It's no secret that Sheetal is a fashionista and knows how to slay different outfits and hairstyles with ease and elegance. This time, she shared a few pictures of her in funky side braids pulled together in a pony.

Sheetal Mafatlal took to Instagram to share her new summer look in funky braids paired with a black see-through top. Her new hairstyle looks chic and quirky and its a thumbs up for this summer. She is a fashion queen and can slay bold prints and chunky accessories like nobody else. She is also known to bring back the vintage fashion trend with her own twists. Sheetal Mafatlal can easily make the casual beach attire with flip flops look sexy and vibrant.

Sheetal Mafatlal has also created a stir with her sexy copper metallic outfit. She took to Instagram to share some pictures of her slaying a copper metallic outfit by Cavalli for the BT Fashion week. She rocked the event in a body con metallic pants, a tube top with a matching belt. She also shared a video of her eye catchy entry of the event on her Instagram account. heetal Mafatlal was born to a wealthy family. Her parents Rajni Bhagat and Manohar Bhagat owned Nirlon, manufacturers of fabric for conveyor belts.

Did you know what Natasha Poonawalla wear for the Met Gala 2019?

Natasha Poonawalla, wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla, makes heads turn at most events that she attends. For the Met Gala 2019 event, Natasha Poonawalla wore a customised Dundas dress. Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Poonawalla wore a crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her look.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Stories of the day

Seven reasons why Mumbai police want PUBG banned

Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets

Mumbai: Colaba resident finds cockroach inside Dahi Vada

Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar

Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road

200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx: 'There is a fire in our hearts'

Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume

BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon

Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus

Mumbai Police refuse RTI info to Dharavi dead teen's family

Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown

mid day editorial: BMC needs to be battle ready this monsoon