Sheetal Mafatlal's wacky headgear will leave you amazed
Sheetal Mafatlal, the founder of Mafatlal Luxe Luxury Brand Consultancy took to Instagram to share her funky headgear which is not only unique but also super cute. Check out her 'trunk of style'
Sheetal Mafatlal recently took to Instagram to share her funky headgear which is not only unique but also super cute. The founder of Mafatlal Luxe Luxury Brand Consultancy is a fashionista and knows how to slay different outfits and headgears with elegance and ease. This time, she shared a few pictures of her cute shimmery elephant headgear and calls it 'Trunk full of style.'
View this post on Instagram
'Trunk Full Of Style' #looklikeanelephant #elephantfamily #animalball @jatinkalikasarmour #supportingacause #princestrust #clarencehouse #markshand #duchessofcornwall #mask #fashion #luxury #style #fashionista #elephant
Sheetal Mafatlal took to Instagram to share a video and a few pictures flaunting her shimmery grey wacky elephant headgear. She looked stunning in a white shimmer top paired with bright red lipstick and the headgear which was the highlight. The Instagram post shared by Sheetal Mafatlal, Jatin Patel, a British luxury Fashion Designer, fashion fanatic and creative consultant was also seen placing the elephant headgear on her head.
Recently, Sheetal Mafatlal, the founder of Mafatlal Luxe Luxury Brand Consultancy took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle which is perfect to stay glamorous this summer season. She shared a few pictures of her in funky side braids pulled together in a pony. Sheetal Mafatlal took to Instagram to share her new summer look in funky braids paired with a black see-through top. Her new hairstyle looks chic and quirky and its a thumbs up for this summer. She is a fashion queen and can slay bold prints and chunky accessories like nobody else. She is also known to bring back the vintage fashion trend with her own twists. Sheetal Mafatlal can easily make the casual beach attire with flip flops look sexy and vibrant.
