Shefali Jariwala on Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz is using Sidharth for the game; Rashami is a 'meethi choori'

Shefali Jariwala was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 13. In fact, the audience found it hard to accept it when the Kaanta Laga girl was evicted from the house. Many were of the opinion that Shefali knew how to play the game and was equally good at the tasks given by Bigg Boss.

Now, after her eviction, Shefali has opened up about the goings-on inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a candid chat with ETimes, Shefali spoke about how Shehnaaz Gill has been using Sidharth Shukla for her game. Sidharth is by far the strongest contender this season has seen. Shefali said, "I agree with the fans who say that Shehnaz is using Sidharth for the game. She is the biggest flipper in the house. She can never be loyal to anyone (sic)."

Shefali also shared as to how Shehnaaz tries to pretend that she's very innocent, but in truth, she's not. "I feel the person who can pretend to be dumb is very vicious. She tries to portray herself as very innocent and shows people that she knows nothing. She thinks that people won't understand, but most of the people in the house have cracked her game."

Speaking about how Rashami Desai likes talking behind people's backs, Shefali told the portal, "Rashami Desai's game is to instigate people and she likes playing on the backfoot. She will never speak on people's face and likes talking behind their back. I don't want to criticise Rashami, but she is totally opposite to me by nature. She is like a meethi choori. She is very sweet on the face, but backbites a lot about people."

Shefali Jariwala has entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard entrant. The actress soon took charge of her game inside the house, and quickly emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the reality show. Shefali Jariwala had also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with beau Parag Tyagi.

