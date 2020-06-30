Shefali Jariwala on Sushant Singh Rajput: He was such an amazing dancer and a very good-looking guy

The unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock. On June 14, the actor passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned his untimely demise. And now, Shefali Jariwala, best known as the Kaanta Laga girl, has spoken about the actor.

Speaking to IB Times, she said, "May God bless his soul. May he rest in peace. He was such an amazing dancer and a very good-looking guy. I knew him, I was acquainted with him but I never got a chance to work with. I would have loved to do Kata Laga 2.0 reloaded with Sushant Singh Rajput."

Ever since he has passed away, there have been lots of speculations, debates, and discussions on social media about what happened. Answering this question, Jariwala stated, "Why wouldn't there be? His suicide has shocked everybody, not just the film fraternity but every person in India is affected in some way or the other. The emotions are so high, as it is during the lockdown people were low, they were not working, and then this news. Of course, there were a lot of conspiracies theories on why Sushant did this?

She continued, "I don't want to get into it. I just believe that Sushant had created a space for himself his untimely demise created this effect on people it agitated a lot of people. Therefore what you see as a debate is people on social media and elsewhere are extremely affected by his untimely demise and the way it happened."

She also made a revelation that she too has suffered from depression and also took medications for the same. She stated, "Mental health is extremely important there are times when I have felt low and depressed and have taken medication for it. After Sushant's death, the issue of depression came into light all the more. This is not a disease its a condition that is triggered by stress and should be taken care with utmost empathy. One should talk to the doctors or their loved ones if they feel the need."

Not many actors are successfully able to transcend from television to films. Starting his journey from Pavitra Rishta, he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, PK, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

