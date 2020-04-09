Shefali Jariwala shuts down pregnancy rumours, says, 'I just over-ate'

It was when she shared a photo of herself with husband Parag Tyagi that the rumours started. Shefali Jariwala may not have expected the barrage of comments asking if she was preggers! The Bigg Boss 13 contestant posted a very pretty picture of herself in a blue sari with her husband in a kurta standing behind her. People somehow noticed a baby bump and all hell broke loose!

This was the photo Shefali shared:

Responding to all the 'are you pregnant' comments, Shefali said, "Not pregnant, just over-ate!" Check out the comments and her reply to them below!

Speaking of babies, Shefali Jariwala and husband Parag Tyagi have decided to adopt a baby girl. The actor couple, who wed in 2014, had been planning it for a while and have begun the required paperwork. As soon as Jariwala made her exit from Bigg Boss 13, they began the process. "There is a lot of paperwork involved, but we are hopeful it will be done soon," says Jariwala.

Recently, Shefali organised a grand reunion for all her friends from Bigg Boss 13.

Some of the most popular names from the season including Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Hindustani Bhau, Vishal Singh, Vikas Gupta and others attended the party.

