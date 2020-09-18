Shefali Jariwala spends a day at the pool; terms herself and family as 'water-babies'

The Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala shared a pretty picture on social media. The actress was seen donning a striped swimsuit as she enjoyed a day at the pool. It seems like the Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant is in Dubai with her extended family. As she spends some time with her near and dear ones, the actress is having a blast as she chills at the pool. Take a look at the picture right away!

In case you missed it, Shefali Jariwala is a fitness enthusiast, and she leaves no stone unturned to follow a strict workout regime. She has confessed how her road to a healthy life was not an easy one. Confessing her battle with epilepsy, Shefali shared in a media interaction, "I was 15 years old when I had my first epileptic seizure. Yes, I was an epileptic. The medication that I had to take because of the condition caused a lot of weight gain."

Shefali further added, "Shortly after that, I did a music video which was a big hit after that I was really busy with work, dancing all the time. I had to keep my energy levels up and also look good on camera. That's when I realised I need to shed a few kilos and I went to the gym for the very first time, so my fitness journey started from there about 20 years ago and it has a whole new meaning today."

Shefali and Parag also made a confession about how they wish to adopt kids in future. The duo has already started working towards their decision. "There is a lot of paperwork involved, but we are hopeful it will be done soon," shared Shefali.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news