Shefali Shah pens yet another heartfelt poem!
Shefali has penned down a heartfelt and a thought-provoking note, addressing the society
Besides being a prolific actor, Shefali Shah is also known for voicing out her opinions by putting down her thoughts articulately on her social media platforms.
Be it penning down a beautiful poem with her endearing words on the little joys of life and everyday chores during lockdown to narrating a humorous incident at a public place, the versatile actress has always been lauded by her ardent fans on the social media for her interesting, thoughtful and interactive posts.
Recently, Shefali has penned down a heartfelt and a thought-provoking note, addressing the society. The actress recently seen in Delhi Crime playing a cop, Shefali’s choice of strong words in the note certainly reflects on.
STOP!!! A repeat of the last gruesome memory eroded with the scalpels of new. Each time the same prayers, the same scream of anger, the same humiliation, cry of helplessness and the same violation. Each nerve of my body shreded, I lay uprooted from my being, stripped off my intestines and sense of self. The next time the same horror, this time my skin burnt, charred for life, scared for ever. Like my insides. This time my spine that held me tall broken into fragments of my once existent pride. My tongue that had many stories to tell is lost words forever now, scraped are the stories I wove. Cut and torn, pricked and prodded, beaten and broken, battered. My blood, my life giving, life saving blood drained out of me leaving behind clots of my resilience I held on to with crushed fingers and crushed hope. Violated, destroyed, finished in mind, body and soul I still fought to hold on, breath again, stand tall, heal the mutilation, speak again and fight. Fight for my life, for my dignity, my right and for justice. But... I withered, rotting within myself . A mere reminisce of who I used to be. I died. Hoping the demonic heads are destroyed before they rise to annihilate yet another me. STOP!!!
Possessing a natural charisma about her, Shefali is one of the finest and most versatile actresses. Her most impactful recent projects include Juice, Once Again and The last Lear which also fetched her a National Award.
