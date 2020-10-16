Shefali Shah's second directorial venture Happy Birthday Mummy Ji goes on floors

Even before the release of her debut short film 'Someday', Shefali Shah has started shooting her second short film, interestingly titled 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' to be produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed by her. Recently, the filmmaker had shared a few on-location pictures from the sets of her short film, hinting at making an official announcement soon.

And now, we have stumbled upon the picture of her holding the clap board of 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' on her social media. While captioning the post, Shefali wrote, "In the habit of having babies in twos!!! 2 real, 2 rolly polly and 2 reel."

The prolific performer donned the director's hat in September this year with 'Someday' that she has also written and acted in amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While 'Someday' is about a frontline warrior battling a personal tragedy and more about isolation, 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' showcases a completely opposite take on isolation and is a fun, light-hearted film and yet makes a point.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news