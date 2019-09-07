Shehla Rashid booked for sedition over her tweets

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid has been booked for sedition over her tweets alleging that the armed forces "tortured" civilians and "ransacked" houses in the Valley after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, police said on Friday.

In a series of tweets on August 17, Rashid had alleged that the armed forces entered houses in Kashmir at night and "ransacked" them.

She had also alleged that four men were called to an Army camp in Shopian and "interrogated (tortured)". She had claimed a mic was kept close to these men so that "the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised".

Later, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, saying the allegations levelled by the former JNU student leader were "absolutely false and concocted".

In his complaint, Srivastava had said Rashid's allegations were baseless as she had not produced any "voice recording" of the alleged torture or date and time of the incidents.

