Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's 'shona' dance from a party in Goa goes viral

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are vacationing in Goa and celebrating the New Year's Eve with their loved ones. The duo was spotted by the shutterbugs, where they were seen leaving the town. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz took over the internet with their new single Shona Shona, sung by none other than Tony Kakkar.

The duo's chemistry sparked on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 13, and ever since then, Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been inseparable. Now, once again, SidNaaz has left their fans drooling over their new videos from Goa's New Year celebration. A few videos from their party have already taken over the internet. Take a look at the viral video right away!

Okay the way he pulled her cheeks then hoodie then encircled his arms on her shoulder to keep her close and safe lastly when he said , " Meko bhejna hai "

Riyaz ko gaali mat do bechara Just friends k bich fasgayatha to maintain the tag#SidNaazInGoa pic.twitter.com/dvFRfHT4Rs — katha ðÂÂ« #DMFDevManush (@daffahojaosare) December 30, 2020

The duo's earlier single turned to be a huge success, and SidNaaz has been signing a lot of projects together. Speaking about Bhula Duga, the song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The video features heartthrob Sidharth Shukla and 'Punjab ki Katrina' Shehnaaz Kaur Gill going through all the motions and emotions of being in a passionate relationship.

As SidNaaz is a hit Jodi, the couple is also said to host a dance reality show Dance Deewane, which was earlier hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Even though nothing about it has been confirmed yet, fans would surely go bonkers if the two unite one more time.

