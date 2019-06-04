Shehzad Shaikh on keeping Roza: It's been wonderful at home and on set

television

The festival of Eid has always been very special for actor Shehzad Shaikh. The actor says that he has been celebrating it the same way right since his childhood

Shehzad Shaikh

Shehzad Shaikh has been observing Roza this Ramadan. The actor says that he keeps it every year and has been doing so since childhood. "I have been keeping Roza since I was about 6-7 years old. Ever since my parents told me that it's a good thing to do. I was in Saudi Arabia at that point in time. While around 8-9 years it became like a competition with the young ones of whether we can do it or not. I and everyone around me were always doing it," he says.

Talking about his memories about Roza, he says, "My mom used to make this yummy spaghetti bolognese. She used to make pizza sometimes as well, which used to take almost a day and a half to make. You have to prepare the dough and that takes some time."

He adds, "My memories of iftaari are such that while we were young as soon as we finished iftaari, the local TV channel over there used to show us America's funniest home videos. This was followed by 2-3 other comedy TV shows which my family and I used to get together, sit and watch. We used to have a jolly good time and obviously the table would be set out for all in the evening. If there was a full table by 7 pm, it used to get empty by 11-11.30 pm."

The actor says that iftaari on the sets of his show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have been great. "The iftaari on sets of DKP have been really good. Rajan sir has always been kind. Every evening just like any other place, we have iftaari. Iftaaris are meant to be simple and sweet, it's supposed to be a gathering of a lot of people with the right frame of mind and peaceful thoughts. So I guess we are all killing it when it comes to that. Ramzan, iftaaris and the Rozas have been absolutely perfect this year on the sets as well as home," he says. Here's what Shehzad Shaikh is doing for Eid this year!

The actor says that he has been celebrating it the same way right since his childhood. "Eid has always been the same. Earlier, Eid for me used to happen in Saudi Arabia. All my friends from back home used to be there and now Eid is pretty much in Gujrat and Bombay. Nothing has really changed, even though I wish it would change a lot but Alhamdulillah somethings should just remain the way they are. So I believe celebrating Eid is pretty much the same. Morning namaz followed by a day filled with meeting everybody, going and wishing everybody, getting in touch with all of the relatives. So overall, it has been the same and I am looking forward to it this year," he says.

Talking about his plans this year, he says, "There are no plans made as such. My mom is in town for a while. I think I might have a holiday on Eid, I have requested for one. My production house loves me a lot so they will give me an Eidi present, a holiday to go back home. The plan is that I am going to have a big bash that's going to happen at my hometown. You can expect a really big party. After you become an actor you have to give Eidi to everybody, so I have a list of around 50 nephews and nieces. I have to buy a lot of gifts for them and, of course, for the rest of the family. Sometimes, being an actor doesn't work in your favour, but I am so happy that God blessed me with this," he says.

